Saturday Sweat with Blended Balance Fitness & The Hidden Gym

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Blended Balance Fitness and The Hidden Gym are co-hosting Saturday Sweat, a 45 minute full-body circuit style workout to start your weekend right. Following the workout, you’ll be treated to a delicious açaí bowl from Just BEE Açaí. Cost to attend is $10 and includes the workout, bowl and coffee. Once the event is wrapped up, attendees can head down the street and enjoy the rest of the morning at Urbana’s Market at the Square!

Event assistance provided by 618 EVENTS.

No need to pre-register, mark your attendance on the event page and pay at the door! Don’t forget to bring your own mat!!

All fitness levels and ages are welcome.

Location: Webber Street Church, Urbana