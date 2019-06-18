Safety tips when traveling in the Dominican Republic

Brad Martin with Anywhere Anytime Journeys is back with personal safety when it comes to traveling in the Dominican Republic.
Common sense rules while traveling across the Dominican Republic, as with any destination.
- Store your passport and valuables in the hotel safe.
- Do not wear any expensive jewelry, and leave all your valuables at home. Use your smartphone discreetly in non-tourist areas, tucking it away after taking your snapshots.
- Carry local currency in cash in limited portions–take only what you need for the day.
- At night, avoid walking alone in isolated areas. Go out in groups, and use a designated taxi–recommended by your hotel–to arrange for rides.
- If renting a vehicle, do not leave any valuables in the car within plain sight–even if you see a security guard on site.
- Stick to frequented, well-lit areas.
- Learn a few words and phrases in Spanish, particularly to ask key directional questions.
- Don’t drink water out of the tap, drink bottled water.
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest