SACIS Providing Support in Our Town Charleston

Charleston, IL (WCIA) The me too movement has opened a whole new conversation this last year. One local organization in your community keeps the conversation going. to raise awareness and provide support. SACIS (Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service) Stephanie Anderson, Volunteer Coordinator and Amanda Feder Director of Prevention Services share more.

SACIS specialize in recognizing the signs and promoting healing for those who experienced any form of sexual violence. Organization operates a 24/7 crisis services including our hotline and medical advocacy. They help the community in recognizing the signs of sexual violence and promote prevention strategies and healing. SACIS receive many questions, but the most common are “how do you help people after they’ve been assaulted?” and “how do you practice self-care?” People should know it is NEVER the survivor’s fault and we will always believe them. SACIS provide the tools to encourage our community to prevent sexual violence to recognize the signs and intervene or report the violence they witness. SACIS specialize in trauma informed services specifically related to sexual violence. we may collaborate with other agencies to provide the best care for clients, but we have our areas of focus we all bring to the table.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

SACIS Community Appreciation Day August 17 10am-12pm

Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention Training July 22-24, 29-31 12-5pm each day

Take Back the Day 5k September 28

SACIS (Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service)

(217)348-5033

825 18th st. Suite 409

Charleston IL 61920