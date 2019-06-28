McLean, Ill. (WCIA) –

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat are back with a furry friend looking for their “Furever Family.”

Here’s more about Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat:

We run a non-profit dog rescue and are located in rural McLean IL. We have lots of great doggies looking for home and we love to show them off!

Our rescue focuses on matching the dog with the best suited home possible. Our goal is loving and permanent homes for all of the homeless dogs that we take in.

We are a small, private facility and I think we can offer a more personal experience because of that.

We will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda IL on July 2nd, prior to the fireworks.

For a look at their Amazon wish list, check it out HERE.

