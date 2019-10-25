Breaking News
Arrest made in deadly Decatur shooting

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

McLean, Ill (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP is back with a sweet dog named Gracie looking for her “Furever Family.”

Here’s more from Ruby’s Rescue:

People like our rescue because we try to choose the right home for each dog! We love matching families to pets! For example, a young heeler puppy might not be good for a family with little toddler, but it would be great for someone with older kids and room to run. Or a senior dog may prefer a home with senior citizens. We always want adopters and adoptees to be happy! I feel we are different than a lot of others because we aren’t “first come–first served”. We always try to choose the home best suited for the dogs in our care.

We will be doing pictures with Santa again this year on December 8th, but we aren’t certain yet of the location. This is always a fun event! We’ll have sweatshirts and dog blankets for sale and Santa and his photographer are awesome!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER