McLean, Ill (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue & Retreat, NFP is back with a sweet dog named Gracie looking for her “Furever Family.”

Here’s more from Ruby’s Rescue:

People like our rescue because we try to choose the right home for each dog! We love matching families to pets! For example, a young heeler puppy might not be good for a family with little toddler, but it would be great for someone with older kids and room to run. Or a senior dog may prefer a home with senior citizens. We always want adopters and adoptees to be happy! I feel we are different than a lot of others because we aren’t “first come–first served”. We always try to choose the home best suited for the dogs in our care.

We will be doing pictures with Santa again this year on December 8th, but we aren’t certain yet of the location. This is always a fun event! We’ll have sweatshirts and dog blankets for sale and Santa and his photographer are awesome!