Rodeo Round Up at Hooves of Hope

Potomac, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle heads to Potomac to see what our friends at Hooves of Hope and Gateway Family Services have up their sleeves this weekend!

Here’s more from Michael Remole MA, LCPC, NCC, Hooves of Hope Executive Director and Gateway Family Services COO & Lead Therapist:

Gateway Family Services & Hooves of Hope are two separate non-profits who are partnering with horses to accomplish different goals! Hooves of Hope provides hope, love and mentoring–teaching basic horsemanship skills while teaching a life virtue. Hooves of Hope is an amazing group of volunteers who make the mentoring sessions take place.

Gateway Family Services is a counseling service that partners with horses to help individuals heal from trauma. Our staff consists of licensed professional counselors and social workers, as well as equine professionals. We work with individuals who have various mental health concerns–depression, anxiety, PTSD, Conduct Disorder & Oppositional Defiant Disorder (to list a few). The primary focus of our work is to help individuals and families heal from the trauma they have experienced.

Is Hooves of Hope & Gateway Family Services the same thing? NO! 🙂 We are two separate non-profits who operate on the same property.

Hooves of Hope=Mentoring & life skills

Gateway Family Services=team of professional mental health counselors providing innovative and intensive counseling services.

Also, we are not providing hippotherapy (therapeutic riding). Neither program is a therapeutic riding program.

At the rodeo participants will have a chance to win $1000, $500 or $250. This is a fundraiser to help complete our building project.

Hooves of Hope provides mentoring & life skills. We provide services to kids 7-18 and is a faith based program.

Gateway Family Services provides professional counseling–specializing in trauma. We provide services for the entire lifespan. There are not any other programs in our area doing this type of work.

Time to dust off them boots & hats…it’s RODEO ROUND UP time!!! October 5th 2019 from 4pm-8pm is our annual fall fundraiser to help support the work of two non-profits, Gateway Family Services of Illinois & Hooves of Hope. Bring the entire family and enjoy a great day at the ranch! Kids can enjoy mutton bustin’, steer ribbon pulling, stick horse barrel racing and a large selection of inflatables! While you’re at the ranch you can grab some delicious food from our amazing food trucks! Admission is $2 a person or $10 a family Rodeo registration $5 to participate (please note that to participate in the Mutton Bustin’ children must weigh less than 50lbs). Feeling lucky!?! Try to win some money with our Golf Ball toss 1st prize is $1000, 2nd $500 and 3rd $250!!! Golf balls can be purchased 1 for $5 or 5 for $20. Go to www.HOHRODEO.com to purchase your golf balls in advance!

Follow Hooves of Hope on Facebook and Gateway Family Services on Facebook, too.