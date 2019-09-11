Roasted and Stuffed Eggplant Roll Ups with Sliced Right Nutrition Services

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner, Kristina Adams, has over 19 years experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.

Upcoming Sliced Right Nutrition Events:



• Wednesday, September 18th and October 2nd – cooking demonstrations at Grovestone at Old Farm Shops in Champaign 6-8pm

• September 26th – ‘Sip, shop and Spray(tan)’ event at Visual Image Salon, Tuscola IL 4-8pm

• September 28th – The Vault Art Gallery ‘Art Fest and Bluegrass Jubilee’ 1130am-4pm

Fall finds

Eggplant and zucchini– late summer harvest – Both are low carb, rich in vitamins and minerals and can be prepared in similar ways. Purple eggplant helps against many heart problems, weight loss and diabetes. It has positive influence on the health of our bones, brain, and entire digestive system. Zucchini gives a healthy boost to the entire body. The biggest impact this vegetable provides is with its anti-inflammatory substances that give protection from any illness. Winter squash – Butternut, acorn, pumpkin – Their sweet taste and moist texture make it ideal for pies, cakes, and even pasta! Health benefits include: potassium, vitamin A and B vitamins Sweet potato- More nutritionally dense than their white-potato counterparts, try roasting them for richer flavor. Health benefits include: source of vitamin A, iron and provides anti-inflammatory benefits. Apples and pears – both contain immune-boosting vitamin C, a single apple packs about 20% of your recommended daily allowance of fiber, which can promote gut health, reduce blood pressure and may even help reduce the risk of gastrointestinal disease and cancer.

Roasted and Stuffed Eggplant Roll Ups

3 T. Olive Oil

1 large eggplant, cut lengthwise into 8 slices

1 T. Italian seasoning

1 – jar marinara sauce, low sodium

8 slices prosciutto

8 slices fresh mozzarella

¼ cup fresh grated parmesan

Toothpicks or small skewers

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place parchment paper in baking sheet and light oil. Place eggplant slices on the pan and brush on both sides with olive oil. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning and bake 10 minutes, turning once. Remove eggplant from the oven and lower temperature to 350 degrees. Lightly oil bottom of 9×13 baking dish and then spread marinara sauce on the bottom. Take each eggplant piece and place a slice of prosciutto and a slice of mozzarella, roll the pieces from small end to forward and secure with toothpick, if needed. Arrange all the eggplant rolls seam side down in the prepared backing dish. Spread more sauce over each bundle and sprinkle Parmesan over the whole dish. Bake in the oven about 15 minutes and serve.