Riggs Fest 2019 kicks off Thursday

Join Riggs Beer Company and celebrate their 3rd birthday at Riggs-Fest 2019

A weekend full of food, live music, events, and most importantly – beer!

Thursday, 6/27/19:

3-10 TK’s Cheesesteaks

3-8 The Moo Mobile

3-8 Fernando’s

5 pm The Rives Brothers

8-10 Piato to Go

8-10 Oh, Honey Pie

8 pm Avon Dale

Friday, 6/28/19:

3-10 TK’s Cheesesteaks

3-8 The Moo Mobile

3-8 Fernando’s

4-7 Sola Gratia Farm Stand

4-7 Delight Flower Farm Stand

5 pm Doty & Dexter

8-10 Piato to Go

8-10 Oh, Honey Pie

8 pm Caleb Cook Band

Saturday, 6/29/19:

Noon-10 Hunger Force

Noon-11 Dave’s Dogs

Noon-6 RC Try Me

1 -6 Bicycle Race (details in discussion)

2 pm Hot Club of Urbana

2-8 The Moo Mobile

3-8 Fernando’s

5 pm Brandon Washington

8-10 Piato to Go

8-10 Oh, Honey Pie

8 pm Love Sign

Sunday, 6/30/19:

11-2 German Brunch

11:30 am Corduroy

Noon-4 Motorcycle Show

Noon-8 TKs Cheesesteaks

Noon-8 The Moo Mobile

1-6 Motorcycle Dyno

1-3 Helicopter Rides

2-9 Hunger Force

2-9 Dave’s Dogs

2 pm Gavin Stolte & Doug Abbott

5 pm Riders of the Golden Maize

Some events are weather dependent. Updates will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

No cover charge. No outside beverages allowed.