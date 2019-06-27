Riggs Fest 2019 kicks off Thursday

Join Riggs Beer Company and celebrate their 3rd birthday at Riggs-Fest 2019
A weekend full of food, live music, events, and most importantly – beer!
Thursday, 6/27/19:
3-10 TK’s Cheesesteaks
3-8 The Moo Mobile
3-8 Fernando’s
5 pm The Rives Brothers
8-10 Piato to Go
8-10 Oh, Honey Pie
8 pm Avon Dale
Friday, 6/28/19:
3-10 TK’s Cheesesteaks
3-8 The Moo Mobile
3-8 Fernando’s
4-7 Sola Gratia Farm Stand
4-7 Delight Flower Farm Stand
5 pm Doty & Dexter
8-10 Piato to Go
8-10 Oh, Honey Pie
8 pm Caleb Cook Band
Saturday, 6/29/19:
Noon-10 Hunger Force
Noon-11 Dave’s Dogs
Noon-6 RC Try Me
1 -6 Bicycle Race (details in discussion)
2 pm Hot Club of Urbana
2-8 The Moo Mobile
3-8 Fernando’s
5 pm Brandon Washington
8-10 Piato to Go
8-10 Oh, Honey Pie
8 pm Love Sign
Sunday, 6/30/19:
11-2 German Brunch
11:30 am Corduroy
Noon-4 Motorcycle Show
Noon-8 TKs Cheesesteaks
Noon-8 The Moo Mobile
1-6 Motorcycle Dyno
1-3 Helicopter Rides
2-9 Hunger Force
2-9 Dave’s Dogs
2 pm Gavin Stolte & Doug Abbott
5 pm Riders of the Golden Maize
Some events are weather dependent. Updates will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.
No cover charge. No outside beverages allowed.
ciLiving on Facebook
ciLiving on Twitter
ciLiving on Instagram
ciLiving on Pinterest