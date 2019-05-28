Rickey Allen Meredith and Bruce Horn perform live Video Video Video

Champaign, IL - Rickey Allen Meredith and Bruce Horn performed on the cistage Tuesday.

Meredith told ciLiving that he's playing live music again after a few decades away.

In the 90s and early 2000s, Meredith opened for national acts, rodeos, and many Central Illinois fairs as a lead vocalist for country group, Twang Gang.

"I'm 53 now and prefer a more mellow approach to music," said Meredith.

Now the singer is focusing on playing around town in solo, duo, and trio acts featuring Bruce Horn.

"I'm playing wineries and craft beer pubs for now," said Meredith, "but I am eager to play the bigger venues again if the good Lord wills."

Upcoming shows:

