Reverend Robert performs at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re live from the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts!

Reverend Robert is a master of prewar blues. He has delved deep into the styles of Charley Patton, Robert Johnson and other delta blues giants. In the past two decades he has become accomplished at many other early twentieth century styles including ragtime and early jazz, Hawaiian, African and Caribbean. He combines these styles seamlessly in a combination of infectious rhythm and an authentic acoustic sound.

In 2004 he took first place at the National Slide Guitar Festival in North Carolina The Reverend is known for his true conviction, and powerful delivery. You can hear it on his latest CD “Shake That Thing.”

Krannert Center’s 2019-20 season opens at high speed with the return of ELLNORA | The Guitar Festival and the Opening Night Party! Get ready to gather and groove as the entire community comes together for a night of exceptional music-making; fabulous food and drink from Siam Terrace, Jet’s Pizza, Wood N’ Hog, Rick’s Bakery, and Caribbean Grill; and all-ages amenities.

Food sales begin and doors open at 5:30pm.

Toko Telo, 6pm and 7:30pm—Amphitheatre (rain location Studio Theatre)

Tim Donaldson, 6:25pm, Lobby—Stage 5

Bombino, 6:30pm, Lobby—Stage 6

Reverend Robert, 7:45pm, Lobby—Stage 5

Samantha Fish with Luther Dickinson, 8pm, Lobby—Stage 6

During the Opening Night Party, visit Weiskamp Screen Printing by the Director’s Office for a demonstration and free souvenir, and don’t miss The Zoo Lady and Her Zoo Crew in the southwest area of the Lobby next to the Ticket Office for face-painting fun. Outside, check out a great selfie spot—the Champaign-Urbana MTD’s “Krannert Center At 50” bus parked on Goodwin Avenue—and chalk art by Scott Barber on the Goodwin Avenue steps.

Explore ELLNORA through the festival’s mobile app—download it now for the latest updates and announcements (iOS or Android).