Retired farmer drives tractor across America for wounded heroes

Penfield, IL (WCIA) - Retired farmer, Ivan Stoltzfus, is making his third trek across the country in his 1948 John Deere tractor.

Stoltzfus teamed up with Operation Second Chance to create Across America for Wounded Heroes benefiting veterans and first responders.

Last week, Stoltzfus made it to Penfield, IL where local farmers escorted him over 60 miles to Arthur.

Stoltzfus left Maryland on May 10 and hopes to end his journey in Florida by Oct 12. He travels about 14 mph and lives on the road in the RV he pulls behind him.

You can track Stoltzfus and donate to his cause here



