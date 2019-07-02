Renovated Scovill Zoo train now open to the public

After a year’s worth of renovations, a new and improved Scovill Zoo train opened Friday in Decatur. The two million dollar train expansion nearly doubles the length of the old track, Scovill Zoo Director, Ken Frye, told ciLiving.

The new track takes riders down Lake Decatur, over a new 500 -foot long bridge, and stops at The Children’s Museum of Illinois before heading back to the zoo.

“I think it’s gonna be a draw for people who love trains,” Frye said. “And so I think if this draws people into our zoo…. I hope that they will make that animal connection and be passionate about animals in their backyard and around the world.”

Zoo admission is FREE on The Fourth of July. For more information you can visit the Scovill Zoo website HERE.