Breaking News
Mother arrested for child’s death

Red Hot Danville 2019

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The area’s only Vegas-style variety show comes to Danville for one night only! Live bands, dancers, comedy, speed painting, lingerie models, and the nationally-known Rod Sickler Salon & Spa/ID Hair North America Hair Show!

Saturday, Oct. 26th
7pm
Guests 19 years and older
David S. Palmer Arena
Danville

Aunt Martha’s


Aunt Martha’s is a private, not-for-profit agency providing integrated health care and social services for family members of all ages in under-served communities across Illinois. The agency serves more than 65,000 children and adults annually. It is state-licensed to provide child welfare, substance abuse treatment and childcare services, and has been continuously accredited by the Joint Commission since 1997.

Featured performers include:

  • Amy Mitchell from 90’s Daughter
  • Blake Harned from Wreckless Whiskey
  • Camdon Scott from American Idol and Radio 6 Band
  • Tom Grassman from 90’s Daughter
  • Mike Solomon from Mojo
  • Jill Greenlee from 90’s Daughter
  • Emma Lacefield from After Curfew
  • Shelly Nale from House of Cards
  • Steve Rodman
  • Christian Cunningham
  • Michael Esteves
  • Stephen Johnson
  • Jeremy Harper
  • Shawn Farbman
  • Steve Meadows
  • Korrey Fritchtl
  • Seth Anders
  • Dave Hardy
  • Paige Beaulin
  • Apollo Summers
  • Orion
  • Claude Stewart
  • John Jansky
  • Rod Sickler
  • Big Mike Namoff
  • Red Hot Band, featuring members of 90’s Daughter, Wreckless Whiskey, Shades of Gray, and The Brass Junkies – a 4-piece horn section
  • Red Hot Dancers and Models

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER