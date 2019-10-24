Red Hot Danville 2019

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)
The area’s only Vegas-style variety show comes to Danville for one night only! Live bands, dancers, comedy, speed painting, lingerie models, and the nationally-known Rod Sickler Salon & Spa/ID Hair North America Hair Show!
Saturday, Oct. 26th
7pm
Guests 19 years and older
David S. Palmer Arena
Danville
Aunt Martha’s
Aunt Martha’s is a private, not-for-profit agency providing integrated health care and social services for family members of all ages in under-served communities across Illinois. The agency serves more than 65,000 children and adults annually. It is state-licensed to provide child welfare, substance abuse treatment and childcare services, and has been continuously accredited by the Joint Commission since 1997.
Featured performers include:
- Amy Mitchell from 90’s Daughter
- Blake Harned from Wreckless Whiskey
- Camdon Scott from American Idol and Radio 6 Band
- Tom Grassman from 90’s Daughter
- Mike Solomon from Mojo
- Jill Greenlee from 90’s Daughter
- Emma Lacefield from After Curfew
- Shelly Nale from House of Cards
- Steve Rodman
- Christian Cunningham
- Michael Esteves
- Stephen Johnson
- Jeremy Harper
- Shawn Farbman
- Steve Meadows
- Korrey Fritchtl
- Seth Anders
- Dave Hardy
- Paige Beaulin
- Apollo Summers
- Orion
- Claude Stewart
- John Jansky
- Rod Sickler
- Big Mike Namoff
- Red Hot Band, featuring members of 90’s Daughter, Wreckless Whiskey, Shades of Gray, and The Brass Junkies – a 4-piece horn section
- Red Hot Dancers and Models