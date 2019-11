Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA) – The RTHS Madrigals, with director, Andrea Welty-Peachey, join us with a few holiday songs.

Madrigal Choir is an auditioned group that consists of students in 9-12 grades and places emphasis on the development of musical fundamentals in preparation for performance.

The Madrigal Choir performs at the Rantoul Township High School Madrigal Dinner, which is hosted at RTHS Friday, December 6th at 7pm and Saturday, Dec. 7th at 6pm