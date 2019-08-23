Raise the Woof for Habitat for Humanity

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Habitat for Humanity is holding a new and fun dog house building fundraiser and competition on September 7th, called Raise the Woof!

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is in Search of Build Teams to Help “Raise the Woof!”

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will be holding a unique and fun dog house building competition, called Raise the Woof!” on Saturday, September 7th from 9 am-3 pm at the Habitat warehouse, located at 302 N Broadway in Urbana.

Build teams of 4-8 people will have 5 hours to build their best version of a dog house, using build materials and some power tools provided by Habitat. Teams are also encouraged to be creative and add extra accessories and decorative touches, as the dog houses will be judged and awarded prizes in a few different categories. After the build, the dog houses will go on display for 2 weeks at the Habitat ReStore, where the public will be encouraged to vote for their favorite. Hospice Hearts will also be at the event, with adoptable pets and face painters. All money raised from Raise the Woof! will go towards funding future Habitat home builds in Champaign County.

Habitat is seeking both build teams and sponsors for the event. For more information visit cuhabitat.org, or contact Lauren Gramly, Director of Development at development@cuhabitat.org or (217) 819-5115.