Normal, Ill. (WCIA)

Radar Family Farms closes for the season on Oct. 30, but it’s not too late to make it to the property for a weekend getaway. Storyteller Erin Valle caught up with the Rader family to share the story of how this family farm became centered around play and how it’s helping to expand kid’s imaginations.

For more information on the farm and to view admission fees, click HERE.