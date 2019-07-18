PVP Bakery: Beautiful and Tasty Creations

Freshness and innovation are what set PVP Bakery apart, with each creation looking as good as it tastes. They make all of their baked goods in house every day, combining innovative elements with traditional baked goods to bring truly unique creations to their customers. We strives to offer healthy, delicious, and innovative baked goods at all time.
PVP Bakery offers authentic Asian baked goods, such as soft baguette, sweat bread, pastries, cake rolls, birthday cakes, etc.
PVP Bakery
2178191265
611 E Green Street Suite A Champaign, IL 61820
