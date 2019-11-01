Punkin Chunkin 2019

Breaking News
Representative Arroyo resigns
Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller, Erin Valle, is heading to Rantoul to learn about this weekend’s Punkin Chunkin event.

Here’s more about the event:

The World Championship Punkin Chunkin Association (WCPCA) is a trademark nonprofit that raises money for scholarships, as well as organizations that benefit youth and the local community. We host a signature pumpkin-launching event each year, fueling innovative engineering and science-based ideas that draw spectators from all over. We believe that Punkin Chunkin cultivates the odd, challenging, and competitive quest for distance that inspires creativity, ingenuity, teamwork, and passion. It is this very dedication that drives teams to compete using science and engineering skills and brings spectators to the gate which allows us to continue our never ending thirst to support our scholarship and charitable programs.

