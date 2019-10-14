Pumpkin Spice Waffles at Bevier Cafe

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Student chef, Judy Wen, with the Bevier Cafe is showcasing Pumpkin Spice Waffles! They’re a limited time offering that we just rolled out.
Here’s more from The Bevier:
Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Pumpkin Spice:
1 tsp Cinnamon
3/4 tsp Ground Ginger
1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg
1/8 tsp Ground Clove
Batter:
3 cups Waffle/pancake dry mix
2 cups Water
1 and 1/2 cups Pumpkin Puree
2 tsp Pumpkin Spice (see above)
Directions:
Make the pumpkin spice first by combining the cinammon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove in a small bowl.
Combine the dry waffle/pancake mix and the pumpkin spice in a mixing bowl.
Add the pumpkin puree and water to the dry ingredients and stir with a whisk until fully incorporated.
Pour approximately six ounces of pumpkin spice waffle batter into a sprayed waffle iron.
Cook until crispy and done; according to your specific waffle iron’s instructions.
Top with whipped cream, pecans, and maple syrup.
We introduced a waffle station into Bevier Café this semester to help provide more options for breakfast. It’s been a hit. We make our own batter. It can easily be recreated at home and used in a domestic waffle iron.