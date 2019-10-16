Pumpkin Bars with Family to Table’s, Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Natalie Kenny Marquez, blogger and author behind the Family to Table blog, is back with a great fall recipe for pumpkin bars!
Pumpkin Bars
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups flour
1 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
4 eggs*
16 ounces pumpkin*
1 2/3 cup sugar
1 cup oil
1 cup chopped pecans*
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt.
- In a mixer bowl, beat together the eggs, pumpkin, sugar, and oil.
- Combine the wet and dry ingredients. Beat well. Stir in pecans.
- Spread the mixture on an ungreased 15x10x1″ baking pan.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
- Once completely cool, frost with the cream cheese frosting.