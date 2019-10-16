Pumpkin Bars with Family to Table’s, Natalie Kenny Marquez

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:
FAMILY TO TABLE WEBSITE_1528918971106.PNG.jpg

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Natalie Kenny Marquez, blogger and author behind the Family to Table blog, is back with a great fall recipe for pumpkin bars!

Pumpkin Bars

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups flour

1 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

4 eggs*

16 ounces pumpkin*

1 2/3 cup sugar

1 cup oil

1 cup chopped pecans*

Cream cheese frosting

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt.
  • In a mixer bowl, beat together the eggs, pumpkin, sugar, and oil.
  • Combine the wet and dry ingredients. Beat well. Stir in pecans.
  • Spread the mixture on an ungreased 15x10x1″ baking pan.
  • Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
  • Once completely cool, frost with the cream cheese frosting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER