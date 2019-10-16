Pumpkin Bars with Family to Table’s, Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Natalie Kenny Marquez, blogger and author behind the Family to Table blog, is back with a great fall recipe for pumpkin bars!

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups flour

1 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

4 eggs*

16 ounces pumpkin*

1 2/3 cup sugar

1 cup oil

1 cup chopped pecans*

Cream cheese frosting

DIRECTIONS: