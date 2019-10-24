Breaking News
Pre-sale launch party with Crunch Fitness

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Crunch gym in Champaign, IL fuses fitness and fun with certified personal trainers, awesome group fitness classes, a “no judgments” philosophy, and gym memberships starting at $9.95 a month.

Memberships range from $9.95-$29.95 a month and are all no commitment month-to-month agreements.

We are less than a month out from our big presale launch party!
The first 500 founding members to signup Join for Just $1 and pay nothing until 2020!. What! Plus get a free Crunch T-shirt, gym bag and other awesome Crunch Swag! $9.95/Mo & Open 24/7!

Use PROMOCODE: CRUNCH500

Crunch Fitness
(217) 560-3170
40 E Anthony Drive
Champaign, Illinois 61820

