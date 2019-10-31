1  of  2
Pre-Sale Launch Party with Crunch Fitness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Calvin Armatas with Crunch Fitness is back with details on their upcoming Pre-Sale Launch Party.

Pre-Sale Launch Party November 14th where the first 500 founding members receive $1 down and rest of 2019 free on any level of membership. PROMOCODE: CRUNCH500

Also receive Crunch Swag with a T-Shirt, gym bag and water bottle

Open to all levels of fitness, whether you are a first time gym member or a seasoned bodybuilder you have a place at our club. Our no judgement atmosphere is inclusive of all fitness journeys no matter what level.

