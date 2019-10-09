Pork Roast and Cinnamon Apples with Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Family to Table blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a great fall recipe….
Pork Roast and Cinnamon Apples
INGREDIENTS
2 lb boneless pork loin roast
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 to 6 apples
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup water
1 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Wipe the pork loin roast with a damp cloth, score the skin with a sharp knife (but do not cut all the way through), rub it with olive oil, and place it fat side up on a rack in an open roasting pan. Roast until the meat thermometer registers to 185 degrees.
- To prepare the cinnamon apples, peel and core each apple. Then, in a saucepan, bring the sugar, water, and cinnamon to a boil. One by one, gently add the apples to the boiling water. Cook them until they are barely tender. Remove from the “sirup”. If you wish, continue to boil the “sirup” until it thickens to pour over the apples and pork before serving.
- To serve the roast, cut the pork into 1″ pieces and serve on a platter with the apples and optional “sirup”.
Serving size: approximately 4-6 servings.