BlueRock Record Battle of the Bands finalist and finishing in the Top 6… we’re excited to have Population Zero join us at The City Center!

Population Zero is a Rock/Metal band out of Pana, IL.

Band Members:

James Crosby – Vocals

Jeric Horsthemke – Guitar

Nick Fonseca – Bass Guitar, Backup Vocals

Daniel Goatley – Drums

