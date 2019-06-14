Pop-up exhibit depicts life in developing countries

Compassion International, a humanitarian organization dedicated to child sponsorship in developing countries, is touring across the country with its project– The Compassion Experience.

The interactive pop-up exhibit opened Friday in Champaign at Market Place Shopping Center.

The Compassion Experience is intended to give visitors a glimpse into the lives of children in developing countries. The exhibit features an interactive, audio-guided walk through of a child’s life in poverty stricken regions of the world.

Visitors will have the opportunity to sponsor a child at the end of the tour.

Exhibit dates and times:

Friday June 14 11:00 am-6:40 pm

Saturday June 15 10:00 am-5:40 pm

Sunday June 16 10:00 am- 5:40 pm

Monday June 17 10:00am-5:40 pm

The event is free, but online registration is recommended. You can register HERE.

