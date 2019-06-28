Polly Launay takes CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

We’re excited to welcome Polly Launay to the CI Stage!

Here’s more about Polly:

ABOUT POLLY:

Violinist, performing, writing, and recording in Techno, Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, Bluegrass, Classical, and Inspirational



BIO:

Polly began taking violin lessons at the age of 8. As a young person she studied with both Classical and Bluegrass teachers. Continuing to study Music, she earned her Bachelor degree at Greenville College. She is a perpetual student of music and endeavors to learn all aspects of it.

Almost immediately after she started taking lessons, she began performing. She has performed for church services, banquets, festivals, weddings and just about any other function imaginable. When she is not heavily performing as a soloist she is a part of a band. She plays with bands in all genres -She is as likely to be playing Jazz as she is to be playing Bluegrass. Polly has become a well known violinist in the region. Her talents have been a part of: Paducah Symphony, Courtney Cox and the Rainmakers, Still Kickin’ (Springfield IL area), Eastwood Frisch, Scott Mast and Acoustic Flag, and also Wildfire which is based in St. Louis just to name a few.

Polly enjoys writing, arranging, and recording her original compositions as well as performing. She also plays guitar, banjo, and piano.

In addition to music, Polly pursues running, art and a personal relationship with God. As a runner, Polly has completed many ultra-marathons, marathons, and half marathons as well as several triathlons. As an artist, she creates in many mediums and also creates t-shirt designs.

Much of Polly’s life has happened around the little town of Oblong, Illinois, though a few years were spent in Port St. Lucie Florida, Nashville, and St. Louis. While she considers Oblong to be truly home, she currently resides with her husband and four step children in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Polly’s social media links:

Here is a list of Polly Launay shows for the next couple months:

June 29th Fairfield IL with Calico Creek bluegrass band

July 5th Walker’s Bluff with Eastwood Frisch 7-10 PM

July 10th 12-1pm Downtown Funk on the square in Mt Vernon IL

July 11th Pinky’s in Effingham with Jeremy

July 12th Music Record Shop w/Jeremy Avett day St Louis Mo

July 13th Harley Davidson Store in Mt Vernon w/ Eastwood Frisch

July 20th Moonshine Store 9:30am-12:30pm Martinsville, IL

July 26th in Effingham playing with Tiger Uppercut at Framily Fest at Lake Sara

July 27th Jack Russell Fish Co in Benton 7-10pm