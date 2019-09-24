Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Plenty of Fun on a Rockford Family Vacation: From wake boarding to a history that includes Cheap Trick, Sock Monkeys and baseball

By Marcia Frost

Occasionally, a destination goes way beyond expectation. Rockford, Illinois, is such a place. It was a busy three days, yet it would be easy to go back for much more we didn’t get to fully explore.

The first surprise was the West Rock Wake Park. This is a spot you’d have a hard time finding anywhere else in the area.

Wakeboarding at West Rock is a combination of ziplining and water skiing on a boogie board. It’s actually easier than it sounds, put together with a Sesitec cable system. Brittany and Amanda were up and riding within a half hour of their lessons – and they had a blast.

Lessons are available for all ages (10 and under must take the very beginner class). Once you’ve mastered the skills, you can buy a pass and come wakeboard at your leisure. Every pass and lesson includes your board with boots or a kneeboard, a vest and a helmet.

With the warm weather there’s still time to check this out. Visit their website for details.