Personal Training Options for Seniors at Champaign Fitness Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign Fitness Center joins us with tips on how Seniors can stay active as they get older.

Dar Bouck, Certified Personal Trainer at Champaign Fitness Center, and Anne Monahan, a personal training client of Dar’s, show us what group fitness classes are offered to help seniors.

Personal Training geared to middle-age through seniors

Dar offers a wide variety of exercises and training programs to build strength, improve balance, improve flexibility and mobility, and aid in daily functionality.

People may say…..

“my legs are so weak”

“my posture has gotten poor”

“my back is weak”

“I always feel tired”

These are common problems Dar addresses and helps solve.

Also, a trainer helps keep a person motivated and committed to exercising.

Along with our knowledgeable personal trainers, we have many group exercise classes targeting seniors’ needs.

A ‘Primer Pack” is available to try out personal training. For $100 dollars, a client gets four half-hour sessions with a personal trainer.

Champaign Fitness Center

1914 Round Barn Rd.