Breaking News
Unsolved: Jane Doe (1995)

Pecan Toffee Bars with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:
FAMILY TO TABLE WEBSITE_1531338532628.PNG.jpg

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe from her blog, Family to Table.

Pecan Toffee Bars

*You can find these items at your Illinois farmers market.

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup soft margarine

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg yolk*

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup raw quick cooking oats*

3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup chopped pecans*

DIRECTIONS:

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 13x9x2 inch pan.
  • To start you’ll need to make the crust of the bars. To do so, cream the margarine, brown sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla.
  • In a separate bowl, mix together the flour and oats.
  • Combine the wet and dry ingredients.
  • Bake for 15-15 minutes or until golden. Cool slightly.
  • While the crust is baking, make the topping. To do so, in a double-broiler melt the chocolate and butter.
  • Spread the chocolate mixture over the warm crust. Sprinkle with pecans.
  • Cool completely before serving. Use a sharp knife to cut into bars.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER