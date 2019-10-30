Pecan Toffee Bars with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe from her blog, Family to Table.

*You can find these items at your Illinois farmers market.

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup soft margarine

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg yolk*

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup raw quick cooking oats*

3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup chopped pecans*

DIRECTIONS: