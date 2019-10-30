Pecan Toffee Bars with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest chef and blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez, is back with a recipe from her blog, Family to Table.
Pecan Toffee Bars
*You can find these items at your Illinois farmers market.
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup soft margarine
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 egg yolk*
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup raw quick cooking oats*
3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup chopped pecans*
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 13x9x2 inch pan.
- To start you’ll need to make the crust of the bars. To do so, cream the margarine, brown sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the flour and oats.
- Combine the wet and dry ingredients.
- Bake for 15-15 minutes or until golden. Cool slightly.
- While the crust is baking, make the topping. To do so, in a double-broiler melt the chocolate and butter.
- Spread the chocolate mixture over the warm crust. Sprinkle with pecans.
- Cool completely before serving. Use a sharp knife to cut into bars.