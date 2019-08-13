Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Leia Flure, Registered Dietitian and Cammie Flure, are back with a healthy-ish cookie recipe!

Toddlers can be notoriously picky eaters! We’re going to make two recipes today that are healthier alternatives to Cammie’s favorite things to eat – cookies and muffins.

Talking Points:

· Whole wheat flour and oats are whole grains and add fiber to keep things moving

· Mashed fruits and vegetables are great add-ins for baked goods to sneak in extra nutrition, and they help add moisture and sometimes natural sweetness to the recipe

· It’s okay to include small amounts of add-ins like chocolate chips to “sweeten the deal”

· Instead of not allowing treats, it’s preferable to do healthier versions to avoid setting up a problematic relationship with food

Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Cookies

Makes about 9 cookies

Adapted from flavorfromscratch.com

Ingredients

· 1 ripe banana, mashed

· ¾ cup rolled oats

· 3 tablespoons peanut butter (may sub with other nut/seed butters)

· 2 teaspoons honey

· ½ teaspoon cinnamon

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Mix together all the ingredients in a medium bowl.

3. Drop tablespoons of dough onto a parchment paper – lined baking sheet. Flatten slightly (cookies will not change shape while baking).

4. Bake 13-15 minutes or until cookies are dry to the touch. Let cool.

To store: These will keep 1-2 days in an airtight container at room temperature or 2-3 days in the refrigerator. You may also freeze in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months and thaw as needed.

Note: Do not feed honey to children younger than 1 year old.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

Adapted from cookieandkate.com

Ingredients:

· 1/3 cup canola oil

· ½ cup maple syrup or honey

· 2 eggs, at room temperature

· 1 cup canned pumpkin puree

· ¼ cup milk

· 1 teaspoon baking soda

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· ½ teaspoon salt

· 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

· 1 ¾ cups whole wheat flour

· 1/3 cup rolled oats

· ½ cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray or grease with oil or butter.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the maple syrup or honey. Add the eggs and beat well. Mix in the pumpkin puree and milk, followed by the baking soda, vanilla extract, salt, and pumpkin pie spice.

3. Add the flour and oats to the bowl and mix with a wooden spoon until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

4. Divide batter evenly among the muffin cups. Sprinkle the tops of the muffins with more oats, if desired. Bake muffins for 22-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

5. Let muffins cool before removing from the pan.

To store: Keep in an airtight container for up to 2 days at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. You may also freeze in a freezer-safe bag for up to 3 months and thaw as needed.