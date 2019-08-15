Paper pumpkin craft with Daisy Lane

Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Karen Briles with Daisy Lane Scrapbooking and Craft Mall is back with a craft sure to get you ready for fall!

This week we are making a paper pumpkin, proving that you don’t have to visit the patch to have super cute pumpkins this fall.

Tuesday, August 20

Flash Sale | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Daisy Lane will be offering Flash Sales every Tuesday between 4pm-7pm. We will announce the sale every Monday evening on our Facebook page. We will also announce the sale during Facebook Live every Tuesday morning at 8:45am.

Facebook Live Sale | 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Join our Private Facebook Group “Scrapbooking & Craft Outlet” and then you can participate in our Live Sale and buy some bargains. We will be selling over 70 different items all at clearance prices. Some items we have multiples of and same we may only have 1’s of. So you gotta be quick and comment Sold fast. We do this sale 1 time a month (we are trying to keep it to the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 7pm). If you haven’t watched our “how to” video make sure to click on that to get all the rules to participate in this sale.

Go to our Facebook page and search our groups and click on “Scrapbooking & Craft Outlet” group and answer 3 questions and then we will accept you. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on some great deals.Friday, August 23FREE Cropping Weekend | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PMJoin us for FREE Cropping in our classroom August 23rd and 24th 9am-5pm each day. Call to sign up so ensure we have enough room for you.Saturday, August 24FREE Cropping Weekend | 9:00 AM – 5:00 PMJoin us for FREE Cropping in our classroom August 23rd and 24th 9am-5pm each day. Call to sign up so ensure we have enough room for you.

Make plans to check out Daisy land at their fall open house on Sept 21st.