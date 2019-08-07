Papa T & The Road Warriors

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rock/Classic Rock Cover Band, Papa T & the Road Warriors take the CI Stage!

Band Members
Terry Gifford (Papa T) – Lead vocals, guitar
Lindsie Gifford – Bass, vocals
Jason Meeks – Lead guitar, vocals
Blake Carson – Drums, vocals (plays in Birds on a Wire band)

Hometown
Bement, Illinois

Biography
Band started at a open mic in Bement 2016 (West End Bar) and is based out of Bement IL.. The band members have been in a lot of other local bands around the CU area also.. Terry Gifford was in a band called “Slammer” in the 80s, played Mables a lot, and was in “Fair Warning” also in the 90s singing In 2000 the drummer now was in a band with called “Last Chance”.. Terry is the main vocalist/ rhythm Guitar player in “Papa T & The Rd Warriors”.. His Daughter Lindsie Gifford is the bass player/back vocals of the band and used to be in a band called “Paint the Sky” based out of Bement IL also in the 2000s. James Warren is the lead guitar player..He use to be in “Full Circle”, “Pure” and a few other bands in the area.. Blake Carson is the drummer.. He has been in bands such as: Triple X Smut, NBWB, Last Chance, Strangers Duress, Blessed With Pain, Thrash Zombie.. He is now in a new project, no current name yet,and is also the current drummer in “Birds On A Wire” based out of Champaign IL.. Former member Jason Meeks played lead guitar/vocals 2017-2018 and has been in a few bands in the area, 1 being “the Conceal and Carry band”..
Some music by us that you might here from us:
AC/DC, Guns N Roses, Ted Nugent, Social Distortion, CCR, Jonny Cash & much more!!

UPCOMING SHOW:
Last Official Show At West End August 7

West End Pub, Bement
8 to 10pm

