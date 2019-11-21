Pan & Cake Catering Co. to collaborate with Bluestem Hall and Inspire Your® Wedding & Events

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Pan and Cake Catering Co. is dedicated to making your event something your guests will talk about long after the last course is served! We believe in participating in events that bring together our local community of creative professionals, individuals and peers to offer a bold, creative, innovative and modern twist on the traditional event experience.

This year we are a part of the Bluestem Hall Open House with Inspire Your® wedding & events, Sunday Nov. 24th 12-3PM. What makes this Open House bold and innovative is the wedding design showcase, featuring bespoke tabletop designs, unlike anything you have found in the Midwest! With the Bluestem Hall with Inspire Your® collaboration, now our CU creative industry can bring top designs, for wedding couples to see!











As a caterer within the diverse hospitality industry in CU, we are often tasked by our clients to create inspirational menus that will allow their design imagination to run wild! Therefore, we look forward to the opportunities to collaborate with our peers to truly immerse our clients in a full event experience from being to end. With the Bluestem Hall Open House & Wedding Showcase, our clients are brought into our world, with the presentation of 4 bespoke designs with over 36 creative professionals vendors bring those designs to you!

The Pan & Cake Catering Co. mission is to bring bold, creative, fresh, innovative and modern culinary experiences to our clients. As the caterer for one of the bespoke designs, Bohemian Chic, we are bringing alive the flavors and techniques of a Mediterranean dining experience with our live action charcuterie station. We love the idea of friends and family gathering around a grazing board and would love to demonstrate the components of a well-crafted charcuterie board that is sure to impress!

Pan & Cake Catering Co. fully embraces the event theme and experience, so our guests will talk about the event long after the last course is served! With our live action charcuterie station, we brought our team together to embrace the Bohemian Chic concept of a worldly view of life and culture. We want the customer to walk away from their culinary experience with us, feeling transformed and intrigued, with what could be next with an event by Pan & Cake Catering Co.

Bluestem Hall Open House & Wedding Showcase. We are all so fortunate the Bluestem Hall is opening their doors to everyone in the community this Sunday, Nov. 24th 12-3PM. The Bluestem Hall with Inspire Your® collaboration, will create an event experience we have never seen in CU! The venue is located at 1401 E Old Church Rd Urbana IL 61802 United States. You can view more on Facebook @bluestemhall for event details!