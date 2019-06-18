Paint the Street in Springfield

On Saturday, June 22nd, the Springfield Art Association is hosting a community block party where you literally get to paint the streets of downtown Springfield!

Visitors will enjoy this unique outdoor gallery on the day of the event, and for months to come, until nature clears the street to prepare the canvas for next year’s event. Food stands and great music will be available throughout the day.

Proceeds will go toward the operations and programming at the Springfield Art Association. For more information, please visit them online.