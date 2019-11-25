P-B-L Madrigal Singers Share Sounds of the Season

Paxton, Ill. (WCIA)

The PBL Madrigal Singers join us with Sounds of the Season.

Madrigal Singers provide entertainment during the Christmas and Holiday season – we bring people together with good food and music from the Renaissance and Medieval eras! We hope to take audience members on a journey with laughter, fun, food, and of course, music.

Annual Madrigal Dinner! Located at Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church, Thursday, December 12th and Friday, December 13th at 6:30 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Tickets are $20 each and include dinner and the show. Reservations can be made at dougbeck@email.com or text 217-637-5649

PBL Madrigal Dinner



