Outside of ordinary ways to kick off the holiday season with Visit Champaign County

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Now that we’re past Halloween, it’s time to get into the holidays. Visit Champaign is back with some ideas to help you enjoy time with your family and friends, and to create some Outside of Ordinary memories!

Starting with Thanksgiving:

Spend more time with your family, and cook less! There are so many great restaurants in the greater Champaign County area that want to make your Thanksgiving meal planning easier. Try a smoked turkey from Black Dog Smoke & Ale House. Pick up some rolls from Yoder’s in Arthur. And don’t forget about the pie! Lucky Moon Pies in Mahomet will create something delicious for you to impress your family with!

Get active before you eat with the annual Turkey Trot at Crystal Lake Park. Now in its 51st year, this one-mile walk or run around the park is a great way to get energized, and prepare yourself for an afternoon of eating. If you’re looking for a longer run, Mahomet hosts their 6th annual Turkey Trot, which is a 5K hosted by Mahomet Recreation.

Getting ready for the Holidays:

Start shopping for gifts, or pick up what you need to feel festive at home. Several big arts and craft shows will return in November that offer opportunities to pick up local art. You can start your decorating early after you head to the Chris Cringle Craft Show at the Wyndham Garden this weekend, with over 80 vendors on hand. The following Saturday, on November 10, the Craft League of Champaign-Urbana brings back their Annual Art Fair at the Urbana Civic Center. Finally, Gordyville hosts possibly the largest show with the Gifford State Bank Country Christmas Craft Show. This is over 300 vendors on-site selling perfect gift items and holiday décor the weekend of November 17.

Holiday events and parades will kick this month, right after Thanksgiving. Spend that Saturday after Thanksgiving with your family at the annual Parade of Lights in downtown Champaign. This year’s theme of A Storybook Season will include a scavenger hunt, live music and carolers, and following the parade, the lighting of the Christmas tree.

The next two Saturday’s also bring parades to Rantoul and Arthur. Rantoul will host their event on November 30, complete with a Santa’s Workshop in the downtown area. Arthur’s Country Christmas Parade will host buggy rides, hot chocolate and cookies with Mrs. Claus, and a lighted parade in the evening.

We all know how exciting it is for kids to get into the holidays, and with cold weather on the way, keep them indoors with the Orpheum Snow Globe. It will kick off the Saturday after Thanksgiving and run every weekend in December. They’ll have indoor sledding, holiday games, crafts and so much more.