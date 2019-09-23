Outdoor Boot Camp with Infinite CU

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Keybeck Song, owner of Infinite CU, is back with tips on getting you moving this fall!

Weight loss, Strength Training, Cardiovascular Conditioning, Group Fitness, Personal Training, Boot Camps, etc.

We help people reach their personal fitness goals by teaching them the proper exercise, nutrition, and mindset specific to each individual. The most frequent question we receive is “I’m a beginner when it comes to fitness, where do I start?” We help you get going in the right direction no matter what your fitness level may be.

We have quick Kettlebell Routines that we can demo that do not require much space.

Our gym is a small community as opposed to a commercial gym where you rarely interact with others. We encourage you to make new friends and be a part of a fitness family both inside and outside the gym.

Outdoor Boot Camp starts on September 9th

Location: Colbert Park

When: Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 PM

INCLUDED: ACCESS TO OUR T/TR 5:30 PM CLASS & THE SATURDAY 10 AM CONDITIONING CIRCUIT AT INFINITE CU!

Learn more and register online HERE.