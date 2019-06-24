Our Town Tilton: Carnaghi Towing and Repair

Tilton, Ill. (WCIA) – Carnaghi Towing and Repair joins us at Our Town Tilton.

We will be celebrating out 100 year anniversary in 2024, serving Vermilion County with towing, recovery, and repair since 1924. We are a huge advocate for the Illinois Scott’s Law (Slow Down, Move Over). We have been part of the National Spirit that advocates all over the country protecting the lives of all first responders working along the roadside. It takes a special type of person to put the long hours in, face the dangers of working on the side of the road, and missing several family functions while doing this job.

We help people with all types of services! Of course the two obvious would be towing and repair, however we can handle any job, any time! We over lockouts, jump starts, tire changes, heavy and light duty towing, heavy and light duty repair, on the road service calls, and a shop full of trained mechanics. We are willing to tackle any issue someone may have, one call really does it all!

As the 15th oldest towing company in the country, we have years of experience offering many services from the odd to the impossible. We are 4th generation family business, having my son in-law out on the streets with me, and my Daughter, Sister and Nephew in the office handling the vast public