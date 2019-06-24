Our Town Tilton: B & B Construction

Live Now
Tilton, Ill. (WCIA) – B & B Construction joins us at Our Town Tilton.

Here’s more from B & B Construction:


B&B Quality Construction,INC.
2 Hodge ST
Tilton, IL 61832
We cover roofing, insurance claims, storm damage, siding and we work the insurance claim for the homeowner & provide roofing at little to no cost.

We help people with their exterior needs.
People ask what our lead time is to get their roof done.
We use the top quality materials and give it to the customers at a reasonable price.
We solve all your roofing and exterior needs. We solve insurance claims & help homeowners get what they deserve from the insurance company.

How is what your organization does different than others in your sector?
In some cases, it’s the materials that we use, the pricing, and we offer a 7 year labor warranty.

