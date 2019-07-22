Our Town Sidney: Sidney Dairy Barn

Sidney, Ill. (WCIA)– Sidney Dairy Barn is a small ice cream shop that delivers HUGE on taste! The ice cream is made the old fashioned way – just with a technology boost. The shop’s specialties are tornadoes, floats, freezes, frozen quarts & half gallons, ice cream sandwiches, tire swings and let’s not forget ice cream cones! The shop is open daily noon to 9pm. You don’t have to get out of your car to order your ice cream, use the Moo Thru!



Culinary Team:

Let ice cream handlers make you a treat to satisfy your ice cream taste buds. Bring your friends on your next visit to The Barn so they can experience “The World’s Best Ice Cream.”



Menu:

Soft Serve Cones:

Ice cream cones – kiddie, regular & large cones, waffle cones & dipped cones

Specialities:

Banana splits, Barn Busters, Tire Swings, ice cream sandwiches, parfaits

Tornadoes:

Banana cream pie, banana split, brownie batter, Elvis, monkey, JEEP with a soft top or a hard top, JEEP Gone Muddin’, Hot Cocoa Tornado, Mounds, black raspberry truffle, strawberry truffle, PB & jelly, pina coloda, German chocolate & turtle tornado.

Shakes and Freezes:

The most popular shakes are chocolate and vanilla shakes, butterbeer shakes and malts.

Freezes are ice cream mixed with soda – Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mug Root Beer, Orange Crush, Grape Crush Or Mountain Dew.



Upcoming Flavors:

July 19 – 21 Cappuccino

July 22 -25 MINT

July 26 – August 1 LEMON

August 2 – 4 Banana

August 5 – 8 Blue Cotton Candy

August 9 – 11 Cake Batter