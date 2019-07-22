Our Town Sidney Longview Bank

Sidney, IL (WCIA) There are many benefits to living in a smaller community. You know your neighbors and your customers. That’s important to Longview Bank in Sidney that offers the latest in finance, customer service, agriculture, housing trends.

The interaction Longview Bank has with their customers, they treat them as family and know most of them by name and take a general interest in their lives and their families.

Longview Bank help customers with all sorts of things. By getting to know their customers they are able to help identify what types of needs and wants that they have and they can help tailor our products to them specifically.

Longview Bank helps solve financial problems and help people achieve financial success.

Longview Bank is involved in all of our communities and take a general interest in the towns and villages that make up our area. They work for the people that we serve and want the best for them.

Summer CD Special 2.65% APY for 14months

Student Plus Account – New account that features a competitive interest rate for individuals aged 16-23 years old.