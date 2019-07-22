Our Town – Sidney Fire Department

Sidney Fire Protection Department has a rich history in the community.

A 1976 Sidney bicentennial history book written by Sidney Township resident and former Sidney school teacher Virginia McElroy makes reference that prior to 1938 the Sidney Village Board of Trustees was the governing entity for the Sidney Fire Department.

In 1938 the Sidney Fire Protection District (SFPD) was organized and became Champaign County’s first Fire Protection District. SFPD encompasses all 36 square miles of Sidney Township with the village of Sidney almost centered within the fire district.

Ever since its organization the SFPD has been governed by 3 trustees who are appointed and approved for 3 staggered terms of office by the Sidney Township Board of Trustees. The SFPD Board of Trustees meets monthly at the Sidney Fire Station located at 302 South David Street. Meetings are usually held on the first Wednesday of the month, begin at 7:00 pm and the public is invited to attend.

Currently the SFPD has a contingent of 18 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel as well as 2 committed and equipped trucks for fire fighting service.

The Sidney volunteer firemen meet at 7:00 pm at the Sidney Fire Station on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Our volunteers are trained and instructed according to National Fire Protection Act (NFPA) standards.

Additionally our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel meet at 7:00 PM at the Sidney Fire Station on the 3rd Tuesday of each month. All of our EMTs, First Responders, including firefighters are trained in CPR and are continuously re-certified in life saving procedures and regulations set forth by the state of Illinois.

The SFPD is always in need of firefighters and EMS personnel. Your community needs you. Please get involved, be committed and volunteer today. The doors at Sidney Fire are always open and you are welcome.