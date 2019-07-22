Our Town Sidney: A look into the history of the Sidney Community Library

Sidney, Ill. (WCIA)– For Sidney Community Library Director, Rosemary McCarrey, helping others is her favorite part of the job. “I enjoy the people and helping them find new materials or recommending new books to read,” McCarrey said.

In 2018, the library saved members of the Sidney community over $74,000 just from people borrowing resources like books, movies, and internet service they would have otherwise purchased.

Now, The Sidney Community Library is coming up on 50 years of service. The library was established in 1970 in what used to be a community food locker for meat and vegetables. But when home refrigerators became popularized, the town converted the old locker into a library.

“We were excited there was going to be a library because Sidney hadn’t had one,” library visitor, Carol Erb, remembers.

At 350 square feet, the library was the smallest in the Illinois Heartland Library System. That changed five years ago when the library moved to its current location on David Street. Not only is the space nearly seven times larger, but the library is helping preserve an historic building where a grocery store used to be.

“We’re very proud of that,” former director, Jeanne Daly said.

