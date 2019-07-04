Our Town Charleston: Urban Butterfly Initiative

Charleston, IL (WCIA) It’s easy for concrete and turf grass to overrun cities, but one Eastern Illinois University professor is committed to combating the concrete through the creation of butterfly habitats.

Dr. Paul Switzer is the founder and director of the Urban Butterfly Initiative, a community service organization that fosters biodiversity, beauty, and scientific awareness in the Charleston community. Its goal is to create beautiful spaces that are low-cost, low-maintenance , and attract butterflies to public areas.

The Urban Butterfly Initiative currently has a number of on-going projects in Coles County at the following locations:

Charleston Carnegie Public Library Lake Charleston Fox Ridge State Park Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail EIU Secret Garden/ UBI Demonstration Site

To donate to the project, get involved, or to download a FREE Butterfly E-Guide (for any new butterfly watchers out there) click HERE.