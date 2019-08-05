Our Town Cerro Gordo: Chapman-Henricks Insurance Agency, Inc

Cerro Gordo, Ill. (WCIA)

Our Mission at Chapman-Henricks Insurance Agency, Inc:

We promise to provide you with coverage options from the country’s best insurance companies, not just one.

We promise to stand up for your rights, because we work for you-not an insurance company.

We promise to provide you with the best possible price for your insurance coverage.

We promise to research coverage options and offer the best insurance tailored to fit your changing needs.

We are the local Trusted Choice Independent Insurance Agent in the Cerro Gordo community. I am the third generation and fourth Chapman/Henricks family member to own this insurance agency since 1916. Our agency was originally founded in Cerro Gordo in October of 1897. Originally out of college I was a teacher and football coach. My father retired from the agency in 1985 and sold it to one of my maternal aunts. In 1986 I left football coaching and came back home to the family insurance agency, Chapman Agency. In 1993 she retired and sold the agency to me and I expanded the name to Chapman-Henricks Insurance Agency. In addition to the insurance business I was able to continue football coaching.

In 1987 I volunteered as an assistant football coach at Cerro Gordo High School and stayed on with the Broncos for the next 30 years, retiring after the 2017 season. As the state President and Chairman of the Board of the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois in 2010 – 2011 I would describe myself as a football coach who owned an insurance agency.

We try to answer the questions our clients have about insurance. When people buy insurance they have no idea of what they are buying. Most people only know that Illinois requires you to have car insurance and if you have a car loan the bank requires “full coverage”. Also, if you are buying your home the mortgage company requires homeowners insurance. We try to inform them what they are getting for the premiums that they are paying, otherwise they pay us money and they get a packet of paper they probably won’t read and don’t understand.

I enjoy teaching our senior consumer education class at Cerro Gordo High School when they do a lesson on insurance. The teacher has asked me to come do this for many years and I try to get them to understand insurance before they go out into the world as new adults possibly out on their own.

We build personal relationships with our clients. Many of our clients are multi-generational.

Unfortunately insurance is not a commodity that you can offer “SALES” on. As an Independent Insurance Agency we can offer our clients options with many different insurance companies that we represent.

Chapman-Henricks Insurance Agency, Inc

217-763-4001

103 S Jackson St, PO Box 110, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818