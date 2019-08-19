Our Town Arcola: Kauffman Amish Furniture Outlet

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out Kauffman Amish Furniture Outlet in Our Town Arcola.

Over 30 years of manufacturing furniture — in the Arcola area. Our store is filled full of locally-made furniture and other goods, like cinnamon rolls, home decor, jams and jellies, etc.

We custom craft furniture to our customers’ needs in many sizes, colors, and options to fit any home. Because the furniture is locally made, Kauffman Amish Furniture Outlet is the best place to find the highest quality furniture at the lowest prices. Lifetime furniture at a great value.

Our Style Your Own web app allows you to build many styles of tables or beds and bedroom furniture online, including the ability to customize the wood and stain.

We still use time-tested construction techniques that will last multiple generations. We also have the largest inventory of Amish/locally-crafted furniture in Illinois. There’s more to choose from at great prices.

