Our Town Arcola: Arcola First Bank

Arcola, Ill.

145 year roots in Arcola and the Arcola Foundation, we’re learning about the Arcola First Bank and the generation after generation of families banking with them.

About us:

The First National Bank of Arcola was issued its operating charter on November 9, 1874. The Bank occupied the building of what is now the west side of Yoder’s Homestead Shop on East Main Street in Arcola. James Beggs was the Bank’s first President, and he was succeeded by his son, J. R. Beggs. The Beggs family was responsible for the first 54 years of the Bank’s life. In 1957, Thomas Monahan obtained controlling interest of the Bank and became Chairman of the Board of Directors. In 1973 Tom’s son, Joseph M. Monahan, was appointed president of the Bank. Much of the Bank’s growth can be attributed to the leadership of the Monahan family. A new bank facility located at 127 South Oak Street was built in 1969 with an addition following in 1979.

On June 7, 1991, the Bank completed the acquisition of the First Federal Bank of Tuscola giving the Bank a second location and a new market. Then in March, 1996, a third facility and market were added when the Bank acquired the the Arthur Community Bank. In September, 2011, the Bank recieved regulatory approval to convert its charter from a national banking association to a state banking organization. The change was made to better fit the needs of the Bank and had little impact to the customer base. As a result of the charter conversion, the Bank was renamed Arcola First Bank.

The Bank currently has assets in excess of $115 million, and customers can transact business at any of the three East Central Illinois banking locations.

Mission Statement

At Arcola First Bank, “Every Person Matters” means helping our Customers, energizing our Employees, respecting our Shareholders, and serving the Communities in our area. Our mission is to deliver outstanding customer service while building lasting customer relationships and helping customers achieve their financial goals. We will be responsive to our Shareholders by maintaining a strong financial position as a locally owned community bank with an emphasis on bank safety and soundness. Fulfillment of our mission will facilitate profitable bank growth, increase value to our stockholders, and provide desirable and rewarding employment.

Arcola First Bank

217-268-4911

127 South Oak

Arcola, IL, 61910