Operation Honor Guard to honor veterans at Illinois football games

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Operation Honor Guard and Sunset Funeral Home employees are honoring veterans at halftime of University of Illinois football games this fall.

There will be four (4) winner(s) in this Contest.

One winner will be selected for the September 8, 2018 Illinois home game

One winner will be selected for the September 21, 2018 Illinois home game

One winner will be selected for the October 13, 2018 Illinois home game

One winner will be selected for the November 3, 2018 Illinois home game

The winner(s) will receive two (2) tickets ($100 value) to the Illinois home game they are selected for and $50.00 to be used for concessions at the game. The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $150.00.

The veteran will be introduced during stoppage of the game and escorted onto the field by Operation Honor Guard and Sunset employees.

The first Veteran of the Game is Jason Wills.

Operation Honor Guard will take place October 4, 2018

