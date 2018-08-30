Operation Finale and The Happytime Murders on Area Big Screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - An intriguing true life adventure and an odd puppet mystery are on area screens this weekend.



Here to tell us about Operation Finale and The Happytime Murders are film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

The Happytime Murders. When the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show begin to get murdered one by one, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet takes on the case. Needlessly crude, visually bland and purposely tasteless, this is an exercise in spite that dares the audience to like it. Zero Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 91 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.



Operation Finale. A team of secret agents set out to track down Adolph Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust. While the film is too long, the relationship that forms between Eichmann and one of his captors, Mossad agent Peer Malkin (Oscar Isaac) is engaging enough to keep us engaged. This duel of wills between the two is more than a clash of ideologies as each struggles to understand how their opposite thinks and feels. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 120 minutes. AMC-C, SAV.

