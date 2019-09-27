ONEHOPE Wine to give back to breast cancer patients

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Melissa Graham, Cause Entrepreneur with ONEHOPE Wine, is here to Whet our Whistle this Friday!

Here’s more from Melissa:

Our cornerstone product with ONEHOPE is wine. I bring a Napa Valley private wine tasting experience to your home of office setting.

Our wine gives back! Every bottle is partnered with a specific cause. when you have a private wine tasting, 10% of case sales goes back to a nonprofit of your choice.

Since October is right around the corner, I will be hosting an online “blind tasting” event which will benefit breast cancer awareness. the proceeds will stay local and benefit the Mills Cancer Center. The blind tasting is open now through Oct 17th for Breast Cancer Awareness benefiting the Mills Breast Cancer Institute, helping fund for mastectomy care bags, blankets and other items.

The link to shop at is: www.onehopewine.com/event/39994 Or they can email me at pourdecisions@mail.com for more questions.